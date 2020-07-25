The final games of the Premier League season are finally here, and for the last time this season Chelsea will come up against Wolves, in a game they desperately need a result from. As it turns out, a draw or win will secure top 4 European qualification for Chelsea, while a loss will put their fate into the hands of Manchester United, who will stop Leicester from qualifying should they win that match.
Chelsea will do everything in their power in order to qualify on their own merits and to take one of the remaining two qualification spots that are up for grabs heading into the last Premier League match day of the season.
Chelsea are coming off an exhilarating 5-3 loss at Liverpool, and will feel like they will need to step up their game if they are to earn a point against Wolves, who are themselves vying for a spot in the Europa League competition.
The game exposed Chelsea’s weaknesses in defense and that it is a part of their game that desperately needs improving, in the not too distant future.
On Championship Sunday, the Blues will be hoping that their defense is able to combat the attacking threats of Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence, while their men up front, including Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic are able to produce enough goals to keep them in a final 4 position come the final whistle.
Chelsea have lost three of their last six Premier League matches, and will be looking to close the season out with at least a point. Wolves have only lost two of the last six, and have the better form heading into this game. However, motivation will be key with Chelsea desperate to gain entry into the Champions League, while Wolves will miss out on the Europa League if they are unable to at least match Tottenham’s result against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
In injury and suspension news, Chelsea enter the game with only a few key players in N’Golo Kante and Ross Barkley being of concern, while all other main players should be available for selection.
It is the perfect timing to have a full strength team from Chelsea, ready to play, as this game is shaping up to be the most vital game for the Blues of the 2019/20 football season.
Frank Lampard will be hoping that his boys are able to come together as a team and finish off the Premier League season with a great result, subsequently sending Chelsea into next years Champions League competition.
Predicted Lineup for Chelsea vs Wolves:
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Pulisic, Giroud
Kickoff: Sunday 26 July 4:00pm BST, Stamford Bridge
Odds: Chelsea: 0.85, Draw: 2.80, Wolves: 3.00
Form Guide: Chelsea WLWWLW Wolves WLLWDW
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Wolves 2
