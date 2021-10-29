Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

After putting seven past Norwich last time out in the Premier League, the Blues struggled to a penalty shootout victory over the Saints in the Carabao Cup. Their struggles in that game should not carry over to this weeks’ fixture versus Newcastle as many second-string options were given a run in the midweek competition.
Another thing that bodes well for the incumbent league leaders is the fact that they could potentially welcome several players back into the fold in this clash with the Magpies. The likes of N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are allegedly pushing their claims for a return to first-team action this weekend
Chelsea vs Newcastle FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 30 October Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea (WWWWW) Newcastle(DDLLD)
There’s the backstory – now let’s take a look at how the holders of the UEFA Champions League and current league leaders might line up against the Magpies at St. James Park.
In goals, we will no doubt see Edouard Mendy. There has been plenty of talk regarding his snub from the final thirty-man shortlist for the Balon d’Or and rightly so. He is at the very least in the conversation when it comes to the absolute best ‘keepers in the world and it will take a miracle for the most expensive ‘keeper in the world Kepa to usurp him in any match of any real consequence.
The three-man defence should see Thiago Silva along with the resurgent Antoine Rudiger as certainties. In the other spot, I am going for Andreas Christensen who is fully recovered from his tooth surgery.
This is slightly harsh on youngster Trevor Chalobah who has done nothing wrong but must make way for his more experienced counterpart.
I expect Ben Chilwell to line up as a left wing-back, with his England teammate Reece James lining up at right wing-back. Veteran Cesar Azpilicueta could push for selection anywhere across the defense, but with the incredible form of the Blues at the moment, I expect he will be made to wait for his chance to win his spot back.
In defensive midfield, Balon d’Or front runner Jorginho will line up with the return of the formidable N’golo Kante alongside him. If these two can stay fit, they could form a fearsome duo at the base of the Chelsea midfield.
In the three-pronged attack, we have seen Thomas Tuchel favor I expect to see Mason Mount slightly to the right of the attack. I have run out of words to describe the English youngsters’ talent.
The biggest compliment I can pay him is that in this team of multi-million dollar superstars, the homegrown talent is the only undroppable outfield player at this point in time.
On the left of the attack, I am going to go with Callum Hudson-Odoi. Christian Pulisic is apparently in contention for this one, but I expect the medical staff will advise caution on his return, leaving this spot wide open for the English youngster after uninspiring performances from both Ross Barkley and Hakim Ziyech in the midweek clash did nothing to press their claims for selection in the league.
With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both likely to miss out, Kai Havertz will line up in the traditional strikers’ role.
The young German is becoming the best signing of the bygone Lampard era and has shown time and time again he is capable of leading the line in attack.
City and Liverpool are both playing at the same time as the league leaders the pressure will be on Chelsea to get a result here and remain clear in the top spot.
I don’t see them having any problem against a putrid Newcastle side who are facing a relegation battle this season.
