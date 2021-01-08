Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Morecambe (FA Cup 3rd Round)

The FA Cup is a monstrously sized tournament these days. The big boys don’t even show up until the third round. With Chelsea set to host minnows Morecambe on Sunday, it looks almost certain that the Blues will extend the club’s unbeaten in round three run to its 23rd season.

Of course, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will rotate his squad here, as one should when you’re in the top flight, and your opponent originates from the fourth tier.

Chelsea vs Morecambe (FA Cup 3rd Round) FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Jan 10, 1:30pm Stamford Bridge

Chelsea team news: go here

Series history: first meeting

Streaming: BBC website, iPlayer, ESPN+

This means, almost certainly, high priced bust Kepa Arrizabalaga will be in between the sticks for this one.

It’s also a great opportunity for promising younger players like midfielder Billy Gilmour and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi to get major minutes.

Both are really talented, but often left out as it’s certainly a numbers game right now in their position groups. In the back line, one should expect to see Emerson Palmieri and Antonio Rudiger, two guys who aren’t usually the first choice options these days.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Morecambe (FA Cup 3rd Round)

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gilmour; Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Prediction: Chelsea 4, Morecambe 0

I mean, c’mon, their nickname is the Shrimps, literally. And they are certainly the minnows in this matchup, so don’t expect it to be close.

