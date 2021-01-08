The FA Cup is a monstrously sized tournament these days. The big boys don’t even show up until the third round. With Chelsea set to host minnows Morecambe on Sunday, it looks almost certain that the Blues will extend the club’s unbeaten in round three run to its 23rd season.
Of course, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will rotate his squad here, as one should when you’re in the top flight, and your opponent originates from the fourth tier.
Chelsea vs Morecambe (FA Cup 3rd Round) FYIs
Kickoff: Sun. Jan 10, 1:30pm Stamford Bridge
Chelsea team news: go here
Series history: first meeting
Streaming: BBC website, iPlayer, ESPN+
This means, almost certainly, high priced bust Kepa Arrizabalaga will be in between the sticks for this one.
It’s also a great opportunity for promising younger players like midfielder Billy Gilmour and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi to get major minutes.
Both are really talented, but often left out as it’s certainly a numbers game right now in their position groups. In the back line, one should expect to see Emerson Palmieri and Antonio Rudiger, two guys who aren’t usually the first choice options these days.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Morecambe (FA Cup 3rd Round)
Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gilmour; Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham
Prediction: Chelsea 4, Morecambe 0
I mean, c’mon, their nickname is the Shrimps, literally. And they are certainly the minnows in this matchup, so don’t expect it to be close.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind