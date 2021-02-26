Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Chelsea FC host Manchester United in one of the biggest matches of the Premier League weekend. Thomas Tuchel has the Blues moving up the table, getting results through solid defensive play and keeping the opponents off the score sheet.
Yes, there are a few players in his side that are likely angry about not getting more playing time, and justifiably so. However, you can’t argue with results and Tuchel is getting them, so it is unlikely he’ll switch up his lineup at this time.
Chelsea FC vs Manchester United FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 BST Sunday Feb 28, Stamford Bridge
Odds: United (+230) Chelsea FC win (+125) Draw (+220)
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United
Team News for both sides: go to this link
TV: NBCSN
Key Stat: United have only suffered one loss in their last 19 league games
Adding to the aggravation to those footballers relegated to the bench, the side is nearly fully fit right now, so it’s a numbers game for minutes on the pitch right now.
That all said, here’s what we’re going with in our prediction for Tuchel’s first team at home against the Red Devils.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction (3-4-3) vs Manchester United
Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount: Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Chelsea FC 1
Chelsea are in really fine form right now, but knowing just how stellar the Red Devils have been on the road this season, I really think they “got this.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind