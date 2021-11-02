Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Malmo FF (Champions League)

The Premier League leaders face the Swedish Allsvenskan leaders in the Champions League as Chelsea faces Malmo FF at the Eleda Stadion in Sweden.
This is the mid-group stage turnaround fixture. In London just two weeks ago Chelsea easily dispatched Malmo 4-0 to chalk up their second win of this season’s Champions League campaign. Thomas Tuchel selected a full-strength squad in that match and it’ll be interesting to see if he goes down that route again.
Malmo FF v Chelsea FYIs:
Kick-off time: 6.45 PM GMT, 2 November, Tuesday
Chelsea Team News: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea (WWWWW) Malmo (WLDWW)
With that in mind – let’s take a look at how the current holders of the Champions League might just line up Tuesday night in Sweden.
In goals, I think Kepa may just get the nod in between the sticks after his penalty heroics in the League Cup. Eduoard Mendy has been in tremendous form, but with the games coming thick and fast from this point on – it might be the perfect opportunity to rest the world-class gloveman.
Anticipate all change in defense. I think the Blues will stick with a back three, but the personnel will be much changed. In the middle of the back three, Antonio Rudiger will lineup as one of the few to back up from the Newcastle win.
His partners will be different though as I expect Malang Sarr to get a run along with veteran Cesar Azpilucueta in the heart of the defense.
At right wing-back, I think Reece James will also back up from his goal-scoring heroics against Newcastle. He has been in sensational form and seems durable enough to hang with the hectic fixture schedule for now.
Ben Chilwell will likely get rested with Mikel Alonso coming in on the left-hand side.
In the center of the park, new signing from Atletico Madrid Saul will likely get a run in this one. He has found minutes hard to come by since swapping Madrid for London.
This will be a good opportunity for him to press for first-team selection in the Premier League.
Such is the wealth of talent at Stamford Bridge – he could be partnered with a whole host of options. I am going to go to N’Golo Kante.
I think he will continue his return from the medical room with significant minutes in this one.
Up front I think we will see Kai Havertz playing through the middle with Callum Hudson-Odoi to his left and Hakim Ziyech to his right.
If Christian Pulisic is to play a part here it will almost certainly be on the bench. Given his injury issues, I expect the medical staff to advise caution with regard to his playing time.
If this is the eleven that Thomas Tuchel goes for, Chelsea won’t even need to be at 80% to beat the Swedes. I expect a comfortable win for Chelsea Football Club.Follow paulmbanks
