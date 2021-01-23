Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town (FA Cup 4th Round)

January 22, 2021 By 4 Comments
Blues boss Frank Lampard admits he’s worried about his team right now and it’s clear the pressure is getting to him right now. As speculation that he’ll get sacked ramps up, he unloaded on Liam Twomey, a reporter with The Athletic in his press conference today, ahead of the Sunday FA Cup clash vs Luton Town.

“At a time like this, when confidence seems to be low in the squad, and lots of players, individually, seem to be struggling, how valuable is it to have someone else around the first-team, who, like you, had a very similar winning mentality as a player and similar experience in good and bad times at the very top level?” Twomey asked (see video below)

Chelsea FC vs Luton Town FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Jan 24, 12:00 GMT, Stamford Bridge

TV/Stream: BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Referee: David Coote

“I think their confidence would be shot if they were to read the pieces that you write at the minute,” Lampard responded with noticeable disdain.

“I read some of them and some of the confirmation bias you always reflect on games with is almost like a social media pundit to try and get a reaction in a negative way. I read the pieces when we were doing well, as well, and they didn’t go both ways.

“I think for a journalist to be objective would be a big start because if players do read it, I’d feel like that,” he added, before then moving on to actually answering the question that he was asked.

Twomey gave the following response to this tirade on his Twitter account

All that said, let’s move to on who Lampard might select for his first team on Sunday.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town

Kepa; James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Jorginho, Gilmour, Havertz; Pulisic, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Prediction: Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0

Comments

  1. Duncan says
    January 23, 2021 at 12:11 AM

    Lampard must go

  2. Good boy says
    January 23, 2021 at 1:45 AM

    We believe what lampard do

  3. Tamba Walters says
    January 23, 2021 at 2:15 AM

    Frank Lampard should be given more time to turn things around. He knows what it’s means to be the head coach at. Being the head coach meaning result oriented should be the key. The reasources ( players) are there, it’s just a matter of time.

  4. Jay says
    January 23, 2021 at 2:55 AM

    Yeah..i think lampard should be given more time..i belive he will still deliver

