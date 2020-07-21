Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Chelsea will come up against Liverpool in their penultimate game of the Premier League season tomorrow night. After an impressive 3-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals, Chelsea will feel like they have a good chance at beating the champs and keeping their 3rd place position in the Premier League table.
Liverpool have been looking unsteady since they clinched the title, and this game could be a good chance for the Blues to capitalise on a team with nothing left to play for. A win against Liverpool would see Chelsea cement themselves in the top 4 and gain European football qualification, while a draw or loss would leave that status still in doubt on the final day of football.
With winning the Champions League a far-fetched concept for Chelsea, receiving a top 4 place in the Premier League will be the only way of gaining entry to the competition next year.
Chelsea play Bayern Munich in the second half of their Champions League Round of 16 tie in August, but it’s all but over as they’ll enter down 0-3 on aggregate.
Chelsea’s upcoming game also marks the day when Liverpool will finally lift the Premier League trophy at their home stadium. While the ceremony won’t be in front of cheering fans, Liverpool supporters will still be happy that their team will lift the trophy after 30 years of missing out on winning the league title.
As more players return from injury, Frank Lampard will have more freedom in selection for his side. The fitness boosts are coming at an opportune time, with these last two league games being paramount for Chelsea if they want to be playing Champions League football again next year.
While Christian Pulisic is still a “maybe” after remaining on the bench against Manchester United, N’Golo Kante should land a starting position, given his fitness concerns clear up. Chelsea fans will want to see them both in action as soon as possible, as both have had a monumental impact on the team’s success this season.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Pulisic, Giroud
FYIs
Chelsea Team News: Go to this link
Liverpool Team News, Starting XI: coming soon
Kickoff: Wednesday 22 July 8:15pm BST, Anfield
Odds: Chelsea: 2.75, Draw: 2.80, Liverpool: 1.10
Form Guide: Chelsea WLWWLW Liverpool WLWWDL
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 2Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
