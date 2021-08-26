Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC 

August 26, 2021
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side have had a slightly easier start to the season than Chelsea FC have had, but they kick off on Saturday at even strength.

Both teams have six points and a 5-0 goals for to goals against aggregate on the season. Virgil van Dijk is getting back to his full self, and it will be interesting to see the world’s best central defender matching up against Chelsea’s new star man and deadly finisher Romelu Lukaku. The Blues recently acquired No. 9 gives them an entirely new dimension this season.

Chelsea at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: 5:30pm BST, Saturday Aug 28, Anfield

Odds: Liverpool  +145  Chelsea +185  Draw +230

TV/Stream: NBC, Peacock Premium

As you can see from the tweet above, Chelsea have insane depth right now. When the west London side is at or near full fitness, getting in the team is a very tough task.

Although it’s obviously still very early in the term, this is absolutely a crunch clash. It matches up two teams that could dethrone Manchester City as league champions this season.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC 

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1

I’m really thinking the 12th man at Anfield is going to make the difference here in this true heavyweight bout.

