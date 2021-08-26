Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side have had a slightly easier start to the season than Chelsea FC have had, but they kick off on Saturday at even strength.
Both teams have six points and a 5-0 goals for to goals against aggregate on the season. Virgil van Dijk is getting back to his full self, and it will be interesting to see the world’s best central defender matching up against Chelsea’s new star man and deadly finisher Romelu Lukaku. The Blues recently acquired No. 9 gives them an entirely new dimension this season.
? Chelsea had these players not in the starting XI yesterday…
N'Golo Kanté
Thiago Silva
Christian Pulisic
Timo Werner
Hakim Ziyech
Trevoh Chalobah
Ben Chilwell
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Thomas Tuchel is building a ridiculous side in West London… pic.twitter.com/F58KboJ6AT
— Sporting Index (@sportingindex) August 23, 2021
Chelsea at Liverpool FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30pm BST, Saturday Aug 28, Anfield
Team News: Liverpool Chelsea
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Chelsea
Odds: Liverpool +145 Chelsea +185 Draw +230
TV/Stream: NBC, Peacock Premium
As you can see from the tweet above, Chelsea have insane depth right now. When the west London side is at or near full fitness, getting in the team is a very tough task.
Although it’s obviously still very early in the term, this is absolutely a crunch clash. It matches up two teams that could dethrone Manchester City as league champions this season.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
I’m really thinking the 12th man at Anfield is going to make the difference here in this true heavyweight bout.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind