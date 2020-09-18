Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

September 18, 2020 By 14 Comments
chelsea liverpool

In looking at how Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could line up his side against Liverpool on Sunday, he’ll be without a couple of his summer signings. The second year boss will have Timo Werner however, who has recovered from a minor injury in week one.

Werner was strongly linked to Liverpool, before choosing Chelsea, so it will be an interesting to see the reaction, from supporters and pundits alike, if he scores in this one.

With no Christian Pulisic, again, the Blues will need their attackers to be at their best against a very strong Liverpool defense.

On the flip side, trying to stop former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah will be a challenge as well, with the Egyptian bagging a hat trick in week one.

“Of all the good performances Mo had for us obviously, this was for sure one of the better ones,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of Salah’s opening day performance.

“So he should be proud of that because it’s very special to have these kind of numbers. ‘Long may it continue,’ I like to think in these moments, and this time I say it as well.”

mo salah

Predicted Lineup for Chelsea 4-2-3-1 vs Brighton & Hove Albion:

Kepa; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Giroud

Liverpool at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Sept 20, 4:30pm local

Early Chelsea team news: go here

Chelsea team news: go here

Liverpool team news: go here

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go here

Liverpool are 23/20 to win at Chelsea this Sunday, with the Blues 21/10 for a win. There are 11/4 odds of a draw over at Betway.

Chelsea 2, Liverpool 2

Even with Chelsea missing some stars, this should be an entertaining one.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation.

Speak Your Mind