Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

In looking at how Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could line up his side against Liverpool on Sunday, he’ll be without a couple of his summer signings. The second year boss will have Timo Werner however, who has recovered from a minor injury in week one.
Werner was strongly linked to Liverpool, before choosing Chelsea, so it will be an interesting to see the reaction, from supporters and pundits alike, if he scores in this one.
With no Christian Pulisic, again, the Blues will need their attackers to be at their best against a very strong Liverpool defense.
On the flip side, trying to stop former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah will be a challenge as well, with the Egyptian bagging a hat trick in week one.
“Of all the good performances Mo had for us obviously, this was for sure one of the better ones,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of Salah’s opening day performance.
“So he should be proud of that because it’s very special to have these kind of numbers. ‘Long may it continue,’ I like to think in these moments, and this time I say it as well.”
Predicted Lineup for Chelsea 4-2-3-1 vs Brighton & Hove Albion:
Kepa; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Giroud
Liverpool at Chelsea FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday Sept 20, 4:30pm local
Early Chelsea team news: go here
Chelsea team news: go here
Liverpool team news: go here
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go here
Liverpool are 23/20 to win at Chelsea this Sunday, with the Blues 21/10 for a win. There are 11/4 odds of a draw over at Betway.
Chelsea 2, Liverpool 2
Even with Chelsea missing some stars, this should be an entertaining one.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Best of luck, upupup chelsea 4 life.
Up blues,we’re winning the match
Chelsea must stop Liverpool no mater what happens
Chelsea must win against the red
I TRUST my team UP CHELSEA. 2 -1 CHELSEA
Liverpool up up
Chelsea 3-2
I-believe-the-blues-will-win
Blues will win 2-0
Chelsea must win
Draw game both teams will be ready for each other
Chelsea 3 2
L ooking through blue lens,you will discover the wrath of the Reds…
It will be a tough game but i think chelsea will try their best without pulisic, ziyech, chilwell and silva