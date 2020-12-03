Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has an embarrassment of riches in his squad. Now that the side is fully fit, he has luxuries in all position groups, and his main problem is managing minutes for everyone.
“If I speak about all the permutations of all of them and considered the risk of it, then I wouldn’t be able to make a decision or do the job,” Lampard said of the squad rotation that is part of his everyday responsibilities.
Chelsea FC vs Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Dec 5, 8pm local, Stamford Bridge, London
Team news for both sides: go here
TV: NBCSN
Odds: Chelsea win -189, Draw +475, Leeds United win +325
Form Guide (Premier League) Chelsea DWWWD Leeds United WDLLW
Position: Chelsea- 3rd, 19 points Leeds United- 12th, 14 points
It means that talented players will get left out of the team, each and every game. We explored the concept more, with additional Lampard quotes in this piece on Billy Gilmour and again in this post about Callum Hudson-Odoi.
In looking at who could be in the first team Saturday, when the Blues play at home versus Leeds United, expect to see some changes from midweek. Olivier Giroud isn’t a first team forward by any means, but after bagging four goals against Sevilla yesterday, we think the history making Frenchman retains his place.
Other than that, we think it’s going be mostly first team footballers in the starting XI. Christian Pulisic looked a bit rusty in midweek, in his first start since before Halloween, when he injured his hamstring again. However, we think the American will have a massive game here.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United
Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, Silva, James; Mount, Kante, Jorginho; Pulisic, Havertz, Giroud
Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Leeds United 0
The hosts just have too many advantages and too much going for them right now not to get all three points here.
Comments
After last nights result against Seville it just shows all of us chelsea fans that Rio Ferdinand realy does not know what he is talking about he should stick to watching coronation street cus its obvious hes not a decent pundit and he’s never gonna be a football manager.