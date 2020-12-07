Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs FC Krasnodar (UCL)

December 7, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Share

With the Chelsea FC having a squad that is so close to being fully fit right now, we should expect to see manager Frank Lampard do a fair amount of squad rotation tomorrow night. Tuesday sees the Blues welcoming FC Krasnodar in for a UEFA Champions League group stage clash where this nothing but pride on the line.

And with festive period fixture congestion ahead, Lamps will likely hand out a lot of minutes to second teamers (Kepa Arizzabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi) in this one.

callum hudson-odoi

Chelsea FC vs Krasnodar UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Dec 8, 8pm local, Stamford Bridge

Team news for both sides: go to this link

TV: BT Sport 3, Stream: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Form Guide:  Chelsea WWDWW,  Krasnodar WWLLW

We’ll also see some guys who only recently returned to full fitness and could really use the extra playing time right now, i.e. Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour and Kai Havertz. While this isn’t the most meaningful match as a whole, it’s going to be huge, individually, for all the guys who have something to prove, for one reason or another, to the manager.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs FC Krasnodar

Arrizabalaga; James, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Alonso; Gilmour, Kovacic, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic.

Prediction: Chelsea 4, Krasnodar 2

The Blues won the reverse fixture, handily by a score of 4-0, and despite what should be a heavily rotated side, expect the Blues to cruise again here. However, we’re also predicting Kepa gets the start, so we can’t in good faith predict a clean sheet.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish