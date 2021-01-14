Chelsea have hit a rough road lately over the span of their last six Premier League fixtures. With a form guide that reads 1W-1D-4L, they fell from 3rd place, just two points off the top of the table pace to now squarely mid-table. Having finished fourth last season, this is very disappointing, to say the least.
As bad as they need a win on Saturday, when they visit Fulham FC, their opponents are probably even more desperate for a victory. The Craven Cottagers, currently residing in the relegation zone, haven’t taken all three points from a league fixture since November.
Chelsea at Fulham FYIs
Kick off: 5:30pm GMT, Sat Jan 16, Craven Cottage
TV (US)/Online: NBC/NBCSports.com
Odds: Fulham win +600 Draw +333 Chelsea win -223
Premier League Position: Chelsea 9th, 26 pts Fulham 18th, 12 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea LDLWL, Fulham DDDDD
Some of the biggest problems that Chelsea have right now are the lineup, formation and rotation. Manager Frank Lampard doesn’t seem to have that figured out, and this post won’t provide any answers on those fronts.
We are just going with what we think is the best option, or what we’re predicting the club legend will select for his side.
Good luck to Mr. Lampard in trying to get this all sorted.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell; Jorginho, Mount, Kovacic; Ziyech, Pulisic, Giroud
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
The hosts are no easy out, as we just saw in midweek, but Lampard has to have his team motivated now. If he doesn’t, his time at the club will soon be running out.
