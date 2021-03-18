Thomas Tuchel has totally revamped and reshaped Chelsea this season. No, they’re not as thrilling to watch, but his retooling is getting results, and it’s further illustrating just how much Roman Abramovich made the right call in sacking Frank Lampard.
There is still a chance at silverware this season, in two competitions, one of which is the world’s oldest domestic tournament, the FA Cup. The Blues recommence their cup campaign on Sunday, when they welcome in Sheffield United.
Chelsea vs Sheffield United FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: Sun March 21, 1:30 local, Stamford Bridge
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Odds: Chelsea win 1.22, Sheffield United win 13.0, Draw 7.0
Key Stat: Chelsea have won eight of their last nine FA Cup matches while Sheffield have won their last three.
With midfielders Jorginho and Mason Mount both having to miss out on last night’s win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, due to suspension, we think they will get a starting assignment here. It’s like a natural, organic squad rotation.
Kepa Arrizabalaga is your usual cup goalkeeper, so pencil him in, along with Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic. Both forwards deserve much better than being only bench material, but such is life in the loaded and highly competitive Chelsea final third.
Pulisic did register an assist though last night, during the 15 minutes of action that he saw.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United FA Cup Quarterfinal
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; Chillwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount; Giroud
