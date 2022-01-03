Chelsea vs Tottenham (EFL Cup) Starting XI Predictions

For Wednesday’s London derby EFL Cup semifinal leg 1/2, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte admits that he has a double concern, covid-19 wise, in his squad.
“Checking a couple of situations,” he said at a news conference when asked a team news related query. It’s possible that Spurs will have a short-handed squad when travel to Chelsea for the midweek cup clash. Let’s look at the possible starting XIs for both sides.
EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Jan 5, 7:45pm, Stamford Bridge
Series History: Chelsea wins 74, Draws 41, Spurs wins 55
With the League Cup getting to the business end of the competition I expect Spurs to name a relatively strong squad for these semi-finals.
In goals, Hugo Lloris continues. In front of him in a back three, I think Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez continue with Japhet Tanganga coming in to anchor the defense in place of Eric Dier. Sergio Reguilon and Emerson Royal will be the wingbacks.
In the midfield, Harry Winks will return in place of Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. Oliver Skipp will start alongside him for the first leg.
In attack will see the most change. Harry Kane starts as the striker as usual. But I am predicting he will be flanked by Bryan Gil to his right and Delle Alli to his left, giving Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura both well-earned rests.
Switching over to Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga has to be the choice in goal, with Edouard Mendy now off to AFCON. In terms of the three defenders in front of him, we’re predicting Antonio Rudiger (in another chance to showcase his skill set for a potential buyer this summer transfer window), Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva.
With the four midfielders/wing backs, we’re slotting Saul Niguez and Ross Barkley in the middle, with Harvey Vale and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the flanks. The two advancing midfielders/attacking players will be Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.
Finally Timo Werner leads the line.
