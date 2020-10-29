Looking at the next match for Chelsea FC, one can expect some changes to the starting XI. Coming off a 4-0 thrashing of FC Krasnodar, in UEFA Champions League action last night, the Blues will next visit Burnley for a Saturday Premier League fixture.
Some key players saw limited action (wing player Christian Pulisic, midfielder Mason Mount, and holding midfielder N’Golo Kante) while right back Reece James was rested entirely. Central defender Thiago Silva should also come back into the team.
Chelsea at Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: 11 am ET Saturday, Oct 31
Team news for both sides: go here
TV: NBCSN, Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Records: Chelsea 2-3-1, Burnley FC 0-4-1
Money Line: Chelsea -200, Draw +525 Burnley FC +350
Overall, it’s easy to see why Chelsea is favored here, as the Clarets have really struggled out of the gates. Simply put, the Blues just have an overwhelming advantage in depth and talent.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) at Burnley FC
Pulisic Werner Ziyech
Havertz Kovacic Kante
Chilwell Silva Zouma James
Mendy
With so many fresh legs to work with now, with the side being essentially fully fit now, expect plenty of substitution, as Lamps will work to get the best match-ups in his favor.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Burnley FC 0
The Clarets just can’t score and the way you beat Chelsea is in a shootout. That’s simply not going to happen.
