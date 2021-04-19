It’s kind of hard to focus on anything else football related today, given the massive news of the formation of the European Super League, but we’ll try. Chelsea is one of those teams headed to the ESL, a concept which is pretty much universally despised. Seriously, other than the owners of the clubs who joined up, who actually likes this thing? Anyone?
For now Chelsea must focus on their league campaign and trying to qualify for Champions League qualification next season, if UEFA would still let them in! And we say that, of course, wondering if there will even be a UCL next year.
Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kickoff: Tues April 20, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides: go here
Odds: Chelsea (-182), Brighton (+500), Draw (+290)
PL Position, Form Guide: Chelsea 5th, 54 pts Brighton 16th, DLWWL
Up next for Chelsea is a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. Taking a look at what kind of lineup we’ll see from Thomas Tuchel, we think it’s pretty straight-forward. The usual 3-4-2-1 formation with an eye on who started in the FA Cup semifinal win, versus who came off the bench, and flipping them; more or less.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Pulisic, Havertz; Werner
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Brighton 1
Massive workload for Chelsea as they’re still alive in two cup competitions while also fighting for top four in the league. They have a big money, massively deep squad though to stick it out and get the W.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind