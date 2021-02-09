Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Barnsley FC (FA Cup)

Chelsea drew Championship side Barnsley FC in the next round of the FA Cup, and it’s a clash that provides an opportunity for the Blues to just simply get some guys right. Taking on the Tykes would provide a great opportunity for Kai Havertz, provided he’s fully fit, to get his groove back.
We saw his fellow German and summer transfer window acquisition, Timo Werner, register a pair of assists in the win over Sheffield United at the weekend. Maybe this will get him back in form?
Chelsea at Barnsley FC FA Cup 5th Round FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs, Feb 11, 8pm GMT, Oakwell
Chelsea Team News: go here
Chelsea also need to get Christian Pulisic back on track, but it remains to be seen how long he’ll be out of the lineup, given that he’s dealing with some unspecified family issues. Four games in to the Thomas Tuchel era, and Chelsea are still yet concede single goal. (It was an own goal that got the Blades on the board this past Sunday).
When looking at our potential starting lineup, we have one eye on keeping the side fresh for the league clash next weekend, and another eye on putting together a team that is most likely to keep that clean sheet streak going.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Barnsley FC FA Cup 5th Round
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso; Billy Gilmour, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech; Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi Tammy Abraham
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Barnsley 0
Even with Tuchel doing some squad rotation here, the Blues will have too much for the side from the second tier.
