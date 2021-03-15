Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League)

March 15, 2021 By 6 Comments
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has already made it public that Mateo Kovacic will start in his midfield for the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening. Given the suspension issues that the club have in midfield right now, this is his time to shine, and that’s perfect, given how the Croatian was rested for the goalless draw at Leeds.

Speaking of squad rotation, yielding another almost certain pick for the first team, Olivier Giroud sat out the last three Premier League matches entirely and hasn’t even featured since another nil-nil draw, the one versus Manchester United on Feb. 28. Given how he scored the only goal of the first leg of this tie, he should get a starting nod here.

olivier giroud

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid UCL Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs

Kickoff: Wed, Mar 17, 8pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Team News: go here

Aggregate: Chelsea leads 1-0

Odds: Chelsea +115 Draw +220  Atletico Madrid +250

Series History: Chelsea wins 3, Draws 3, Atletico Madrid wins 2

Key Stat: The Blues are +1 in goal differential for the totality of this series

Another player that many supporters would like to see get a first team assignment here is Christian Pulisic. He finally got his first start in the Premier League under Tuchel, but unfortunately, failed to really impress. Then again the whole attack itself wasn’t very special or notable.

However, Kai Havertz seems to be showing some improvement as of late, so we’re guessing he gets in the first 11 too.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction (3-4-2-1) at Leeds United: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Chillwell, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Pulisic, Havertz; Giroud

Prediction: Chelsea 0, Atletico 0

Tuchel’s defense-first approach may not be beautiful, but it gets results.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer

Comments

  1. Man hot says
    March 15, 2021 at 12:38 PM

    Nah fam 5-0 chelsea

  2. Colin Shaw says
    March 15, 2021 at 12:57 PM

    1) you incorrectly state predicted lineup is at Leeds utd 2) chilwell is misspelt 3) unlikely both chilwell and Alonso will be named in same starting lineup

  3. OPIYO RICHARD says
    March 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM

    good lineup

  4. Anonymous says
    March 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM

    Pulisic no

  5. God'sable says
    March 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM

    Good lineup

  6. Tope says
    March 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM

    Chelsea 2, Atletico 0;
    Chelsea lineup;
    Mendy
    Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudige;
    James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso;
    Pulisic, Havertz,
    Giroud.

Speak Your Mind

