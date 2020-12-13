Chelsea FC suffered just their second loss in league play yesterday, falling at Everton FC. The only other defeat came at the hands of the Toffees’ intracity rivals, the reigning champions Liverpool, so this fact, on its face is rather impressive.
However, by the time the Blues play their next match, a tricky fixture away to Wolverhampton Wanderers Tuesday night, they might be outside the top four. That’s because they are just having too many outings with a single point to show for it, instead of all three points possible.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea FC FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Tuesday Dec 15, 6pm GMT, Molineux Stadium
League position: Chelsea 4th, 22 points Wolverhampton Wanderers 12th, 17 points
Premier League form guide: Chelsea LWDWW Wolves LLWDW
Official: Stuart Attwell
Viewing options: Amazon Prime (UK), fuboTV (US)
Chelsea is still struggling against the sides around them near the top of the table, and that has to change soon if they are to realize their full potential this term. Roman Abramovich allocated a ton of money this summer to build up the squad and that’s for the objective in winning trophies, the big ones.
At this point, the title race is still pretty wide open, so Chelsea will be in the mix, if they can just start to consistently assert themselves better and kick it up a notch.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Wolverhampton Wanderers
Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kanté, Mount; Havertz, Giroud, Werner
Prediction: Wolves 1, Chelsea 1
Chelsea have been consistent this season, beating up on the bottom of the table, while not taking care of the teams above them in the table.
