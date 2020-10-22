Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

Christian Pulisic, one of ten Americans to feature in this season’s Champions League (a new record), is back at 100% for Chelsea this season, and it won’t be long until he starts filling up the score sheet again like he did during Project Restart. That is of course, provided Frank Lampard puts him on the left flank, where he belongs, and keeps him there.
Saturday sees Chelsea visit Manchester United, Pulisic’s favorite club as a boy growing up in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It is a match that could see the American finally starting together alongside all the high priced 2020 transfer window additions in attack.
Chelsea FC at Manchester United FYIs
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, 5:30 BST Saturday, October 24, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United
Team News for both sides: go to this link
TV Channel: NBC (US) Sky Sports Main Event (UK)
Odds via Points Bet: United (+140) Chelsea win (+175) Draw (+260)
Hakim Ziyech will be looking for his first Chelsea start, and then you have the two German imports from the Bundesliga, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to round out the front four in the final third. This is it- what you have been waiting for Chelsea fans, the top attacking options in full fitness.
Of course, it’s going to take more than a high flying attacking third to win games and claim silverware. The southwest London club must find the right balance between defense and offense.
“We’ve got to find a balance,” Pulisic said. “Obviously we want to create more chances and I want to help with that. We got to find a way to do both… Fitness-wise I feel great. I’m getting back to where I was. I feel strong and I feel like I can play 90 minutes. I’m happy.”
Looking to the middle and the back, this match could see Cesar Azpilcueta and Mateo Kovacic could come in to the starting lineup. The 4-2-3-1 formation, if manager Frank Lampard decides to go with it, will have two defensive/holding midfielders and we think the pairing choice is clear in that regards.
And while Kurt Zouma seems to be a first choice central defender, he’s made a critical error here and there and that makes us believes Antonio Rudiger should get a chance to come back into the first 11.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction (4-2-3-1) at Manchester United
Werner
Pulisic Havertz Ziyech
Kovacic Kante
Chilwell Rudiger Silva Azpilicueta
Mendy
Prediction: United 2, Chelsea 1
United have not lost three home games to open a season since 1930, and they haven’t dropped three straight home games at any point in a season since 1979.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
chelasea 3 manu.1
Chelsea win with 3-1
My prediction; Man utd 1-3 Chelsea
Che 2 man u 0