Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Rennes (Champions League)

Chelsea FC travels to Rennes tomorrow night for a UEFA Champions League group stage clash that will see Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy face his former club for just the second time. The English giants won the first encounter handily, and they are strongly favored to take the rematch here.

In looking at what kind of team manager Frank Lampard will set up in front of Mendy, it figures to be a very strong one. The Blues boss has a nearly fully fit squad, with the very injury-plagued Christian Pulisic the only notable absentee.

Chelsea FC vs Rennes UEFA Champions League Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Nov 24, 5:55pm, Stade de La Route de Lorient

Team news for both sides: go here

Form Guide (all competitions): Chelsea DWWWWW  Rennes LLWLLL

It’s really up to Lamps how strong or weak he wants to go here, as Chelsea are in great position to advance through to the knockout stage.

In looking at the festive period fixture congestion ahead, or some would say is already here, expect the second year manager to go with a strong team featuring mostly first team players, but at the same time, give a chance to some of the reserves.

If we had to pick one specific player to shine here, and make the most of the opportunity, we’ll go with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction 4-3-3 vs Rennes (Champions League)

Edouard Mendy; Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Reece James; Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham

