Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion

With six new signings (and perhaps still more to come) Chelsea manager Frank Lampard definitely realizes that the stakes have been raised in 20/21.
“I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely,” the second year Blues boss said. “And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can.”
“And then if I am having relationships, between managing up [to the board] or managing around me, I have to be as good as I can with those, because they’re really important.”
With over two hundred pounds spent on acquiring new players in 2020, the honeymoon is over for Lampard. He needs to produce trophies now, and the quest begins with the season opener at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Chelsea at Brighton FYIs
Chelsea Team News: go to this link
Chelsea Season Preview: go to this link
Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday Sept 14
TV: in USA, N/A Online: Stream via Peacock
Odds: Chelsea -160, draw +320, Brighton +400
With Mateo Kovacic suspended, and Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech out injured and Thiago Silva not yet fully integreated into the team, Lampard will have fewer selection options than usual.
Here’s a link to a piece we did early in the summer, looking at what the shape of Lampard’s attack might be once he has all transfer targets acquired and players healthy.
However, the club’s new record transfer fee signing, Kai Havertz will be in the team, as will Christian Pulisic, who’s recovered much faster than expected from a hamstring injury.
He’s also going to be sporting a new shirt number this season.
Predicted Lineup for Chelsea 4-3-3 vs Brighton & Hove Albion:
Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Mount; Havertz, Pulisic, Werner
Comments
That defence line again.it is horrible
Very bad
I expect a special lineup for Chelsea so we could score like 10 goals
I AM VERY SAD WITH THAT LINE UP
If the mid field will do the needful we should not be worried about the center back
Lampard must b sure with his team
Aaa now lambard b sirs
It’s risky