December 23, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Chelsea are catching Arsenal right now at a low point; a really low point. The Gunners sit in 15th place with only 14 points to show through as many matches. Having suffered a humiliating defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night, there is talk of manager Mikel Arteta’s job security right now.

“We have to turn it around,” Arteta said. “If we don’t then we are in big trouble. That is the moment that is going to decide our season.”

Boxing Day London Derby FYIs

Kick off: 5:30pm GMT, Sat Dec 26, Emirates Stadium

TV (US)/Online: NBC/NBCSports.com

Odds: Arsenal win +280  Draw +260  Chelsea win -110

Let’s take a look at what kind of team Blues boss Frank Lampard might put out there in hopes of getting a win, which would of course, as consequence, further warm the seat of Arteta.

With potential fitness issues at both fullback positions, Lampard may have to call upon his second choice at both spots. Goalkeeper and midfield are rather straight-forward, but we’re predicting Kai Havertz stays on the bench, with Timo Werner joining him.

Neither of the high priced German summer additions have been living up to expectations lately. Although yes, a front line with both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud in it at the same time is a bit strange.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Emerson; Jorginho, Kanté, Kovacic; Pulisic, Giroud, Abraham

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2

Did we mention that Arsenal are in dire straits right now? Still we could see the players getting up for this one at home, as it’s Chelsea, and they’ll want to make sure the Blues don’t come away with all three points.

