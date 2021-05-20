Chelsea FC have a Champions League play-in game on their hands this weekend when they host Aston Villa. On this Championship Sunday, it will be all hands on deck, so anyone who is borderline fit to play/one the fence fitness wise will likely lace ’em up and get in there.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is dealing with three doubts in this one: midfielder N’Golo Kante, central defender Andreas Christensen and forward Kai Havertz. Two of those three potential absences can easily be overcome, given all the talent and depth that Chelsea possess. Kante, though is, as Beyonce would sing: “irreplaceable.”
Championship Sunday FYIs
Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday May 23, Stamford Bridge
PL Form: Aston Villa WLDLW Chelsea WLWWW
PL Position: Aston Villa 11th, 52 pts Chelsea 3rd, 67 points
Odds: Aston Villa +525 Chelsea -209 Draw +333
We’re thinking the former PWA Player of the Year will pass his late fitness test and be given the greenlight here. You obviously know all that’s on the line here if Chelsea get the win, but it’s worth noting the intangible value as well.
Securing Champions League football for next season this weekend means that when they play in the final, against Manchester City on May 29, it’s one less thing to worry about.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa
Mendy; Silva, Rudiger, Zouma; Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante; Mount, Pulisic, Werner
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1
Hey, Championship Sunday, when those with high stakes on the line need to show up and show out, and we believe Tuchel’s side truly will.
If kante is fully fit that is good news. Many people are not giving chelsea any chance of making top four. This means we have to be at our best. VAR is against us even if they see clearly. But we will make it. This is the best selection.