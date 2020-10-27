We have yet to see Chelsea FC be all that they can be, or even anything remotely close to that, this season. Due to injuries we’re only now seeing a fully fit squad, and we’ve yet to see all their splashy summer signings playing together. Perhaps tomorrow night will be that opportunity?
Chelsea travel to Krasnodar, a Russian club in a country that is really getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic right now. COVID-19 precautions and concerns overshadow all aspects of this game, just like they do for all aspects of life, for all of us right now. The second wave is definitely upon us, and it’s especially harsh in Russia.
Chelsea FC at Krasnodar UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Oct 28, 5:55pm local, Old Trafford
Team News for both sides: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 3, Stream: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Odds: Chelsea win -240, Draw +360, Krasnodar win +650
Getting back to the concept of Chelsea having all their biggest guns firing all at the same time, maybe Hakim Ziyech will go all 90 minutes in this one? If so, could we finally see all the high priced attacking talent, acquired within the past year or two, together?
We’re predicting a starting XI that provides a chance to see Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Ziyech all coalescing together.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction (4-2-3-1) at Krasnodar (UCL)
Werner
Pulisic Havertz Ziyech
Kovacic Kante
Chilwell Zouma Silva James
Mendy
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Krasnodar 1
After an ugly, goalless draw to begin their European campaign, Chelsea will be fired up to get a real result here.
