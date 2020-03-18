Chelsea FC Make Stadium Hotel Available to National Health Service

With Callum Hudson-Odoi being the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus really hits home for Chelsea FC. The good news is that he’s doing okay and recovering nicely. Since CHO’s positive test result, much of the team has been in mandatory isolation.
The bad news is of course that Mason Mount broke quarantine and went to a London park, where he played five-a-side with his buddy Declan Rice. Who knows if Mount is a carrier or not, and whom he might have spread it to. As for the team itself, they are doing all they can to help fight the spread of the disease.
The hotel at their home stadium, Stamford Bridge, will be available to the National Health Service (NHS). Owner, Roman Abramovich, one of the world’s 200 richest men, will cover the costs.
“Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time,” reads a club statement.
“This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.”
Chelsea Football Club is joining the medical response to the coronavirus outbreak in London with the news the National Health Service (NHS) has accepted the Club’s offer to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff… https://t.co/eENBcxRXXX
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2020
As of last count, the United Kingdom currently has 1,950 cases with 71 deaths. Rememember #StayHome #StaySafe #StayHomeStaySafe #FlattenTheCurve
