Chelsea visits Sheffield United on Sunday in a match-up of two teams within striking distance of where they need to be. For the visitors, the title chase ship has long sailed, but they’re back in the European qualification slots again, and they sit just four points off the pace of the top four.
For Sheffield, they have drastically improved after what was probably the worst start by any team in Premier League history. While still dead last in the table, they are just two points away from escaping the basement and only four points away from elevating out of the drop zone.
Chelsea FC at Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 7:15pm GMT Sunday Feb 7, Bramall Lane
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV (USA): NBC, Stream: NBCSports.com
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea FC WWDLW Sheffield United WLWLW
Premier League Position: Chelsea FC 6th, 36pts Sheffield United 20th, 11pts
Team News for Both Sides
Both Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma missed the win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday after picking up knocks in training during the week. The duo are expected to be fit to feature here, although that has not been officially confirmed. The status of Thiago Silva looks much less favorable.
The central defender left the win over Spurs early with a muscular injury. Manager Thomas Tuchel said of the situation to Football.London: “It will be very tight for Sunday. It is only in two days but it is very hard to give a diagnosis because I saw him only very quickly in the dressing room with a big strap around his muscle.
“We will have to wait until tomorrow so we can confirm it but I think for Sunday he is a big doubt and I don’t think he can play.”
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 0
It appears that the Blues might be on the way to getting the “new manager bump,” as it appears Tuchel has lit the spark that they needed.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind