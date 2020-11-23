Chelsea FC Team News at Rennes (UCL): Havertz, Pulisic, Silva

Chelsea FC travel to Ligue 1 side Rennes tomorrow night for a Champions League Group E clash between the two sides at opposite ends of the standings. Chelsea top the grouping table with 7 points, and a goal differential of +7.
They are almost certain to go through to the knockout round at this point, and any kind of positive result here would further solidify that. As for Rennes, they are dead last, with just a single point and a goal differential of -4.
In looking at the team news, starting with Chelsea, winger Christian Pulisic remains out with the second hamstring injury he’s had to deal with this season. His second campaign with the London club hasn’t truly, really gotten started yet.
In better news, the Blues should welcome back forward Kai Havertz, who is match fit again after having to isolate, due to his testing positive for coronavirus. Central defender Thiago Silva, who re-joined up with the team late this past international break, due to transhemispheric travel, should be back in the mix as well.
For Rennes, Jonas Martin, Daniele Rugani, Faitout Maouassa are all out injured while Dalbert is suspended.
Chelsea FC vs Rennes UEFA Champions League Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Tue Nov 24, 5:55pm, Stade de La Route de Lorient
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
Form Guide (all competitions): Chelsea DWWWWW Rennes LLWLLL
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Rennes 0
The Blues won the reverse fixture, 3-0 which was also the first ever meeting of these two clubs in European competition. Winners of five in a row, Chelsea is on a hot steak right now and we don’t see any reason for that to change.
