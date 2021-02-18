Chelsea FC Team News at Southampton: Silva, Havertz, Abraham

February 18, 2021 By 3 Comments
Chelsea visits Southampton this weekend in a match-up of two sides headed in opposite directions. Under new management in Thomas Tuchel, the Blues are undefeated (W4, D1), with just one goal conceded. That was an own goal to boot by the way.

As for Saints, they have lost six in a row in the league, a new low, which was punctuated by United thrashing them 9-0 last month. Needless to say, the road side is heavily favored here.

Chelsea at Southampton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Feb 20, 12:30 GMT, St. Mary’s Stadium

Odds: Southampton win +375, Chelsea win -139, Draw is +270

PL Form Guide:  Southampton  LLLLL    Chelsea  WWWWD

PL Position: Southampton 13th, 29 points  Chelsea 4th, 42 points

Team News for Both Sides

For Chelsea, the primary fitness concern is centre forward Tammy Abraham who was subbed off in the win over the Magpies after just 20 minutes. According to a report in the Telegraph, Abraham didn’t suffer any significant ligament damage, and his time on the sidelines is not expected to be long.

His status for this match though is very much up in the air. Elsewhere Kai Havertz has been struggling with a minor injury that he suffered in training last week. It remains to be seen if central defender Thiago Silva will be fit for this road trip, but Tuchel did say prior to the Newcastle win that this match was the target return date. He’s missed the past three matches with a muscular issue.

Switching to Southampton now, things look set to get even worse as superb right back Kyle Walker-Peters got injured in the loss to Wolves. He’ll join the others out of action for this one- long term injury absentees Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi.

