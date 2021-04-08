Chelsea at Crystal Palace Team News: Silva, Clyne, McCarthy, Kouyate

It’s a very quick turnaround for Chelsea FC, who participate in one of the earlier matches of the next Premier League weekend, a London derby at Crystal Palace.
Chelsea handily won the away leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie with FC Porto last night, providing the response that was needed after their shock blowout loss to West Brom last Saturday. The Blues are looking like true UCL title contenders right now.
Chelsea FC at Crystal Palace FYIs
Kickoff: Sat April 10, Selhurst Park 12:30pm
PL Position, Form Guide: Chelsea 5th, LDWWD Crystal Palace 12th, DWLDD
Odds: Chelsea -189 Crystal Palace +575 Draw +280
Team News for Both Sides
We start with the Eagles, who have the advantage of being host, and the more rested squad. However, they are significantly disadvantaged when it comes to having a side that is ravaged by injury.
Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), James McCarthy (groin), Cheikhou Kouyate (undisclosed) are all doubts for this one. Meanwhile Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (thigh) are all ruled out. Additionally, the Batsman, Michy Batshuatyi, is ineligible to face his parent club, via the terms of his loan agreement.
Chelsea, on the other hand, have a nearly fully fit squad. Central defender Thiago Silva is the only notable absentee.
He is suspended after seeing red last weekend.
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0
Expect the Blues to win, but it one should anticipate a struggle- a low scoring slugfest.
