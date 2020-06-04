Chelsea FC Reportedly Close to Signing Timo Werner

Strongly linked with Liverpool FC this past winter and spring, it’s rather surprising to hear that Chelsea is the club moving towards sealing a deal for Timo Werner. Accoridng to German paper of record Bild, the RB Leipzig striker’s camp is currently in advanced talks with Stamford Bridge.
Werner, 24, has been linked to Chelsea, as well as several other clubs, but Anfield have long been regarded the strong favorite. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even reportedly had a video conference with Werner this spring.
BREAKING: Timo Werner is close to joining Chelsea in a deal worth almost €60M, according to @BILD_Sport. He'll sign a contract until 2025. ?? pic.twitter.com/G8P6gNDvI5
But it’s Chelsea looking to exercise his release clause, reported to be 60 million Euro, and sign him to a deal that would keep him in southwest London until 2025. His new deal will pay him £200,000-a-week according to the Mirror.
The German international is actually a mjch better fit with the Blues than he is with the Reds.
Chelsea badly need a second striker, opting to re-up with Olivier Giroud, for one more year, only as a last resort. In the Bundesliga, Timo Werner has made 28 starts, where he’s produced 32 goals+assists. In Champions League play, he’s made seven starts and produced six goals and assists.
He’ll definitely give Tammy Abraham some competition at centre forward.
A move to Anfield would be difficult though for Timo Werner, in terms of playing time. Hard to see where he would actually fit in on the high powered front line.
