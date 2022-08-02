Chelsea Set to Sign Marc Cucurella, Outbidding Manchester City

It is not fair or accurate to say that Stamford Bridge is hijacking (so funny when the media uses that term, “hijacking”, like football clubs are terrorists on airlines or something) Manchester City’s deal for left back Marc Cucurella. The London club is simply outbidding City, and willing to pay Brighton & Hove Albion what they want for the 24-year-old Spaniard.

Cucurella has long handed in a transfer request to his current club, and it looks like we’ll see finalization and perhaps even an official announcement on this transaction within a couple days.

Full agreement now reached between Chelsea and Cucurella on personal terms. Potential contract has been proposal approved, Marc’s prepared to accept once clubs agree on fee. ?? #CFC Chelsea and Brighton in direct talks again today in order to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/Ey2VF4RGRL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

According to multiple outlets, an agreement has been reached and personal terms have been met. City, who definitely need a left back, bid 40 million GBP for Cucurella, but Brighton are looking for about 50m. Chelsea apparently have no issue meeting the Seagulls at that amount, so the bidding war is over, and talks with City are kaput.

Cucurella is set to become Chelsea’s fourth signing of the summer, behind Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Gaga Slonina (not officially announced yet, but it’s coming soon).

BREAKING: Chelsea are in advanced talks with Brighton over a deal for left-back Marc Cucurella.pic.twitter.com/mu86IM0TpJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 1, 2022

Of course, Twitter is already lighting with jokes about FC Barcelona swooping in to “hijack” this deal. (Had to use that term) Obviously, it’s a reference to what happened with Jules Kounde.

