20/21 Chelsea FC Premier League Season Preview

It’s good to be Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich; you’d be one of the world’s 200 most wealthiest people. It’s also great to be Chelsea Football Director Marina Granovskaia, as you have a massive transfer war chest to work with and get your job done.
Finally, it’s pretty good to be Blues left-sided attacking player Christian Pulisic too- you’re on your way to becoming the best American footballer in history, and you are seeing the club had talent and depth all around you.
2019-20 Review
Considering that they had to adjust to a rookie manager and were feeling the adverse effects of a transfer ban, their fourth place finish was phenomenal. Chelsea greatly exceeded expectations in the first year of the Frank Lampard era, and came one win away from claiming a trophy; reaching the FA Cup final.
Summer Transfer Window
No one has splashed the cash like Stamford Bridge this window. Perhaps their summer shopping spree will continue by landing a new goalkeeper? Even if they don’t, and the buying is complete, it still exceeds any club in the entire world by leaps and bounds.
Kai Havertz joined Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this week as new arrivals to the team for 20/21. Overall, the total tab might be 200 million (GBP).
Final Third/Attacking Midfield
It’s amazing to think about what this Blues attacking third could really be this season, with Havertz, Pulisic, Werner and Ziyech in the lineup. It’s a very deep position group too, with Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount coming off the bench. We took a look at how Lampard might shape his attack over at this link.
Signing a contract with a transfer fee reportedly valued at €80 million plus €20m in add-ons, he’s the club’s all-time most expensive signing. The now former Bayer Leverkusen young man is also the most expensive German in history, and he’ll line up in the final third with Christian Pulisic, the most expense American international in history.
Holding Midfield
Mateo Kovacic established himself this past season, and he’ll likely pair with N’Golo Kante to form a powerful holding midfield duo. Kante is still the club’s most accomplished player, and he can be the best one too; provided he bounces back from an injury-ravaged 19/20.
Defense
Yes, Chelsea’s main problem this past season was stopping the other side, and they have addressed that this window. Silva provides a nice upgrade in the central defense while Chilwell is a major step up at the left back position.
The teenager acquired from Leicester City is as important a pickup as any this summer, although it will go overshadowed by all the splash signings in the forward position group.
My Chelsea XI next season. If all things remain equal.
Goalkeeping
As you can see from above, this might the best potential starting XI that Lampard might select, and that’s a huge step up from the 19/20 starting lineup. However, they still have issues in between the sticks. It’s clear that Kepa Arrizabalaga is not living up to his massive price tag, and Lampard doesn’t truly believe in him, having dropped the shot-stopper for key matches this past season.
Maybe Chelsea will just win a bunch of games 4-3 this season?
2020-21 Outlook
With all the money spent and players acquired, Chelsea need to compete for the Premier League title. They were 33 points off the pace in 19/20, so there is a ways to go yet.
