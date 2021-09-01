Chelsea Sign Saul Niguez on Loan with Buy Option from Atletico Madrid

Better Call Saul. Or to put it more accurately, better call FIFA TMS and tell them the paperwork is coming. Chelsea FC left it late, very late, but they got it done, acquiring Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, in the 11th hour on a loan deal that includes an option to buy for $41 million.
Saul doesn’t exactly slot in to the starting XI right away, but he’s a high quality pick-up. With over 300 appearances at Atletico, he’s won 4 major trophies and made 19 appearances for Spain.
“We welcome Saul to the Club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.
“He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year.”
Saul is versatile and crafty, and most of all, he’s proven winner. He will likely serve the team well as a fill in for the stellar N’Golo Kante, who has really struggled with injuries lately.
This deal was almost DOA when the day began, but both parties came together to really make it happen; incredible.
