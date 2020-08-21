Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Alex Sandro, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz

With England now out of the European competitions, and less than a month until the next Premier League season starts, we’re in full offseason mode now. Welcome to the silly season! Time to talk Chelsea transfer rumors.
Stamford Bridge have made some moves in the final third (and been linked to more moves in that position group), but defense is where they really need some improvements. Frank Lampard is no doubt looking to upgrade the left back position, with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell the top target.
However, he might be too expensive, as the Midlands club don’t really want to part with him anyway, so the Blues will have to look at fallback options. Alex Sandro, a player long linked with Chelsea (and Manchester United too) could be in play.
Juventus are ready to let him leave for €40 million, reports Corriere Dello Sport. With a new manager stepping in and lots of changes to come, Sandro could be on the way out. New boss Andrea Pirlo is looking to bring in guys who are better suited to his systems.
Moving slightly over to the center of the back line, Chelsea have a new CB transfer target to discuss in 35-year-old Thiago Silva.
Thiago Silva has been offered to Chelsea by his agent days ago. Chelsea are seriously considering him as an option but Thiago wants some days more to decide his next club. He’s focused on the final then he’ll choose. Also Fiorentina and 3 more clubs contacted him. ? #CFC #Thiago
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2020
Yes, Silva and the rest of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates will take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday, and after that, it could be a move for him to what might be the final club in his playing career.
That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, also known as the “Here we go!” guy. Finally, and the reason we put Kai Havertz last is that there isn’t much more to say, beyond the in-depth piece we did on the situation a couple days ago.
Nothing more seems to be happening, with supposed “agreement reached on personal terms” over a month ago.
This is a very protracted transfer saga now, which seems to be going absolutely nowhere. Each day it starts to resemble the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United narrative more and more.
Reports of a deal almost nearing completion, big six English club signs phenomenal young attacking player from German club, Bundesliga side holding out for astronomical amount of money, Premier League club won’t pay it. It may be time to just put this transfer story to bed.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
I want to sign kai havertz,alphonso davies,left back from swansea, bryan,thiago silva