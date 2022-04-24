Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen

Chelsea FC are starting to feel the sting now as a consequence of the United Kingdom government imposing sanctions on outgoing owner Roman Abramovich, due to his extensive ties to Russian Premier Vladimir Putin. Ever since Putin invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine, an act mostly condemned on the global stage, we knew adverse effects would catch up to Abramovich and his prized possession, CFC.
Chelsea are now hamstring somewhat, from a resource perspective, and that means they cannot offer individual players what they used to.
Given this backdrop, two central defenders are exiting this summer, and heading to the two teams that comprise the El Clasico rivalry in Spain. We’ll start with Antonio Rudiger, who is off on a free to Real Madrid.
Ahead of his side’s 1-0 win over West Ham United today, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Toni Rudiger made it clear he wants out of Stamford Bridge at the end of the term.
“Toni, the media is on it,” Tuchel said to Sky Sports.
“The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk. We gave everything — me and the club — but we could not fight anymore because of the actions. Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don’t take it personally.
“It is his decision. He is a key figure and will stay that way until the end of the season. But it is disappointing. We will miss him a lot. He gives courage in the dressing room.
The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution.”
Real Madrid are now poised to the sign the German defender, according to ESPN, who report the 29-year-old had turned down a new deal that was worth north of £200,000-a-week.
New incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was said to be interested in signing Rudiger as well, in hopes that he can replace Harry Maguire. That was always a longshot at best.
Tuchel spoke more of Rudiger after the win over West Ham:
“He has no doubts that he’ll play until the end of the season with everything he has and this is what he’ll do until the last minute.
“There will be Chelsea without Rudiger. We fought hard on a personal level — but we have this connection since day one and he deserves my full support as he delivered an incredible performance.”
Moving on to Christensen, talk of his move to Barcelona has been circulating strongly for some time already. For some Chelsea fans, his exit can’t come soon enough.
The Danish international’s woeful performances against Real Madrid and Arsenal have Blues supporters looking at him in a less than favorable light.
He made a terrible gaffe on Wednesday night that gifted the Gunners’ first goal of the game, scored by Eddie Nketiah. Maybe things will be a better fit for him at the Catalan Club.
