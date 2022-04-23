Five points clear of fourth place Tottenham Hotspur, and with a game in hand on Spurs, Chelsea are fairly secure of finishing in the top four this season. Long eliminated from the title race, they can find additional motivation here on Sunday, when they battle West Ham United in a London derby, of spoiling other club’s Euro ambitions for next season.
The Hammers are still slotted in to make UEFA Conference League but remain within striking distance of usurping United to qualify for the Europa League. With that in mind, let’s cover the team news for this clash
West Ham United at Chelsea FC FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, 24th April 2022, Stamford Bridge
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Chelsea
Team News: West Ham Chelsea
Result Probability: West Ham 15% Chelsea 64% Draw 21%
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
PL Form Guide: West Ham (DLWLW) Chelsea (LWLWW)
Blues Team News
The stellar and underrated, and also United transfer target Antonio Rudiger (groin) is a doubt for this one. And I seriously doubt that Erik ten Hag will be able to move Harry Maguire, and get Toni in there.
Another doubtful central defender here is Andreas Christensen (undisclosed issue).
Meanwhile Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles) and Ben Chilwell (knee) all remain sidelined as long term injury absentees.
All in all, Thomas Tuchel has a pretty fit squad for at this point in the season.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind