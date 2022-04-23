Chelsea Team News vs West Ham United: Kovacic, Rudiger, Christensen

Five points clear of fourth place Tottenham Hotspur, and with a game in hand on Spurs, Chelsea are fairly secure of finishing in the top four this season. Long eliminated from the title race, they can find additional motivation here on Sunday, when they battle West Ham United in a London derby, of spoiling other club’s Euro ambitions for next season.

The Hammers are still slotted in to make UEFA Conference League but remain within striking distance of usurping United to qualify for the Europa League. With that in mind, let’s cover the team news for this clash

Blues Team News

The stellar and underrated, and also United transfer target Antonio Rudiger (groin) is a doubt for this one. And I seriously doubt that Erik ten Hag will be able to move Harry Maguire, and get Toni in there.

Another doubtful central defender here is Andreas Christensen (undisclosed issue).

Meanwhile Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles) and Ben Chilwell (knee) all remain sidelined as long term injury absentees.

All in all, Thomas Tuchel has a pretty fit squad for at this point in the season.

