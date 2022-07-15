Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gabriel Slonina, Nathan Ake

Chelsea FC have only signed one player this summer, Raheem Sterling, but it appears their second signing, Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly, is imminent. Here’s more on that over at this link.

In the meantime, we have a whole lot more Chelsea transfer narratives to discuss, so let’s dive right in, starting with Cristiano Ronaldo.

As we previously reported, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel isn’t all that interested in Ronaldo, which flies in the face of all the narratives linking CR7 with a Stamford Bridge switch. Both ESPN and Fabrizio Romano, among others, reported today that Tuchel is looking elsewhere for help in attack.

Here’s where it gets unique and interesting though.

Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. ? #CFC Chelsea are now focused on different deals – Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/Fa19FcPhNX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

ESPN reports, in the same Ronaldo article, how the Portugese superstar “is set to turn down a mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia…an unnamed Saudi Arabian club has made a €30m bid to United to sign Ronaldo while giving the Portugal captain the chance to become the world’s highest-paid player by offering him €275m in wages for the next two seasons.”

That salary is absolutely insane; totally bonkers!

It’s significantly more than what PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017, a transfer fee that still stands today as the all-time most expensive.

Next we shift gears to the American MLS, where the Chelsea acquisition of Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, is supposedly back on. It had been on again off again, largely due to the change in ownership at Stamford Bridge.

The Next Big Thing in American soccer, and one of many “homegrowns” getting it done for the Chicago Fire this season, Gaga is a phenomenal story. Here’s an elite player on a really bad team. Regardless of when Slonina leaves, he’ll finish the year in Major League Soccer, via the loan route.

Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and MLS club. 10m deal plus add-ons, he’d stay at Chicago on loan. ??? #CFC Chelsea are expected to submit official bid this week in order to get the deal done. pic.twitter.com/965dJHuI6w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

According to Romano, the big boss, Boehly himself is making this deal happen.

The 18-year-old Addison, Illinois native will have to chance to come in as the No. 2 (behind Edouard Mendy) in the next few years, plus have an easier the opportunity to head elsewhere in Europe out on loan.

Overall, it sounds like a great opportunity for Slonina to gain some valuable experience and possibly work his towards potentially becoming the USMNT No. 1 someday.

Finally, if you can’t beat ’em sign some of ’em. First Raheem Sterling, now Nathan Ake. Could the central defender be coming back to Chelsea?

We’ve been tracking this one for over a week now.

Here’s a link to the latest on the potential 45 million GBP capture of the Dutchman.

