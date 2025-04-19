Chelsea FC Team News at Fulham: Romeo Lavia, Reece James

Romeo Lavia is back? Yes, Romeo Lavia is back! The Chelsea midfielder, who appears in just about every single Team News article, due to how injury prone he’s been since he moved over from Southampton FC, is now fully fit.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca confirmed as much, just a few hours ago.

Fulham Road Derby FYIs

Chelsea at Fulham

Kickoff Time: 4pm, Easter Sunday, April 20 Location: Craven Cottage, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 39% Draw 27% Fulham 34%

Premier League Standings: Chelsea FC 6th 54 pts Fulham 9th 48 pts

Blues Team News

“Romeo is back,” Maresca proclaimed earlier today.

“He is training with us and can be available for Sunday’s game… We are going to try the same thing we are trying with Reece (James) [and] try to manage him.”

So there you have it, Romeo Lavia is available for selection in the Southwest London derby, but he’ll be on a proverbial “pitch count,” so to speak.

And the same obviously goes for James, as Maresca clearly stated there.

Other than that, we don’t have too many more Chelsea team news updates ahead of this local derby.

Marc Guiu, Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman all remain out injured while Mykhailo Murdryk remains suspended.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories