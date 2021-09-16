Romelu Lukaku a ‘super communicator,’ says Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku is the best Premier League player, making the biggest splash right now, this side of Cristiano Ronaldo. He is exactly what Chelsea needed/needs, at this exact moment, to give them a very realistic shot of retaining the Champions League crown.
And of course to mount a real Premier League title challenge too. Everyone has been singing the praises of Big Rom lately, from Peter Schmeichel to Jamie Carragher and many more; including his manager Thomas Tuchel too.
“The performance from Romelu was not easy,” Tuchel said after Lukaku scored the only goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 UCL opening win over Zenit St. Petersburg last night.
“We didn’t create many chances for him but he’s the type of guy who doesn’t lose confidence and belief. And that is why he is a world-class striker.
“He was the type of profile we were missing, not just because of the talent but because of the personality.
Romelu Lukaku has now scored four goals in four appearances for Chelsea this season. What he’s been doing on the pitch this season is phenomenal, of course, but he also makes a major positive impact off the pitch too.
The Blues boss pointed out the character traits that Romelu Lukaku possesses, which elevates the team even more.
“He is such a humble guy, a super communicator in the dressing room, and that creates a certain energy around him in the team that we are proud of and want to have,” the German added.
Up next for Chelsea is a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, in what is this Premier League weekend’s headliner fixture.
