Romelu Lukaku Undergoing Chelsea Medical Ahead of Blockbuster Move

According to various reports, Romelu Lukaku is currently undergoing his medical and completing his paperwork ahead of his blockbuster transfer back to Chelsea. The Inter Milan striker is set to return to the club he left in 2014 on a record breaking 115 million Euro deal.
It is expected that all the Is will be dotted and Ts crossed on this contract within the next couple days and we’ll see a formal, official announcement by midweek.
Romelu Lukaku has just completed main part of his medical tests as new Chelsea player today morning in Milano. 100% confirmed. ? #CFC
Romelu’s camp is now planning together with Chelsea for London flight this week. Deal to be announced in the next few days. ??? #Lukaku
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021
The same details are being widely reported in multiple outlets, but here above and below, you can see the up to the minute tweets from journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
It doesn’t look like the big Belgian will be ready to feature in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, but he should able to feature for the Blues in the season opener against Crystal Palace.
In signing the deal, Lukaku will become the most expensive player in Chelsea history, eclipsing Kai Havertz. He would have also become the priciest player in English history, had it not been for Manchester City prizing Jack Grealish away from Aston Villa.
Romelu Lukaku deal will be completed, signed and announced this week. Chelsea are working on final paperworks with Inter, time for medical and then he’ll be officially unveiled as new Chelsea striker. €115m fee confirmed. ? #CFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021
Lukaku will become Chelsea’s first signing of the summer, but obviously, getting Big Rom is a very big deal. In splashing the cash again, Roman Abramovich, Marina Granovskaia and Thomas Tuchel have really sent a message of intent to the rest of the Premier League in 2021-22.
It also puts the future of Tammy Abraham at the club even more in doubt.
For the Chelsea season preview go here.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Hi Sir,
Can you live my article with a do-follow link on your site?
what is the Post price?
waiting for your positive response.
sir I have a Facebook page and whatsapp group.. only for football.. can we connect ..I really like your updates