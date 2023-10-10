Chelsea Willing to Take £60m Loss on Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku seems to have found himself again in Serie A. Just like the last time he revitalized his career, with Inter Milan, he’s getting it done in the Italian top flight, this time with AS Roma.

Big Rom has seven goals in his first eight games while on season long loan with Roma, and that has invited speculation about if/when his loan move could be made into a permanent one. So let’s talk money.

??? Understand Chelsea have already fixed an exit fee for Romelu Lukaku in summer 2024 — and it’s around £37m. There’s an agreement to make Romelu available for that fee next year. Lukaku, doing great on loan to Roma as he scored 7 goals. ? More: https://t.co/KbOZbou5Bn pic.twitter.com/X5lKwccb1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2023

According to the world’s foremost transfer expert, as cited directly above, Chelsea have already set their price for the big Belgian, and it’s £37m. While Lukaku will obviously never play again for the west London side, he’s still contracted to the them until 2026.

And Stamford Bridge paid £97.5m to sign Lukaku him two summers ago, bringing him back to the club for a second stint. He’s flopped there twice now, this time, very expensively.

Chelsea is so desperate to get rid of him that they’ll take a 60 million bath on the deal, but this is still understandable. They have to get something back for Lukaku, and now could be the time as he actually has value again, finally.

The key to his resurgence? Working under Jose Mourinho. He just seems to click when The Special One is his manager.

“As I have said in the past, the coach and I have a special relationship,” Lukaku said.

“He knows my family, he knows my children: he is someone I trust, as he has in me. He is also tough, as other coaches have been in the past, but it’s the only way I can grow as a player.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

