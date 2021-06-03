Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane

Chelsea FC are currently off for the summer, and basking in the glow of the upset they pulled this past Saturday night. The 1-0 UCL Final win, which broke television ratings records, completed their magical European journey, punctuated by an against all odds victory over Manchester City.
Now they have the most prestigious trophy in European club football to utilize as a summer transfer window recruiting tool. Let’s talk Chelsea transfer rumors, starting with Romelu Lukaku.
Big Rom, who came oh so close to moving back to Chelsea in 2017, and instead joined Manchester United, has been linked once again with a southwest London return. With his current team, Inter Milan, cutting costs due to the pandemic, and manager Antonio Conte leaving the club, the idea of Lukaku being sold is quickly gaining traction.
Or at least it did, until the Belgian striker has dismissed this narrative. When asked about his club future, Lukaku told broadcaster VTM: “Yes, I am staying. I feel good at Inter.”
Lukaku said he’s already had productive conversations with Conte’s replacement. Although Rom didn’t name the man specifically, Italian media report that it’s Simone Inzaghi.
“I’ve already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager,” Lukaku added.
“Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet but it was a very positive conversation. There’s also the challenge of doing it again [winning the league].”
Speaking of Conte, a boss Lukaku had a fantastic relationship with, he’s on the verge of joining Tottenham, but of course there is a caveat. The Wu Tang Clan taught us that cash rules everything around them, and the same can be said of Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur.
He’s the face of the club, and everything Spurs do this summer in the transfer market hinges on his status, first and foremost. He’s made his public his intentions to potentially leave this summer, and he’s been linked with a move to Chelsea, although it remains to be seen whether or not Daniel Levy will really do business with their London rivals.
Levy would like to get Conte signed, sealed and delivered first, and then hope Kane changes his mind about moving on.
“It remains to be seen whether Conte’s possible appointment is enough to convince Kane to change his mind, although Spurs are reluctant to sell in any case given his importance to the team and the fact he has three years remaining on his current £200,000-a-week contract.”
With Spurs reluctant to sell, Levy a notorious hardball negotiator, and deals of this size for players of this stature naturally quite complicated, it is truly going to take a lot of effort from multiple parties to get Kane out the door this summer.
If Chelsea are going to do some summer striker shopping, it won’t be for either of these two, most likely. As always, watch this space.
