Chelsea Transfer Talk: Rice, Onana, Pulisic, Kepa, Mendy

The summer silly season is now officially here, so let’s dive right in to some transfer window talk. In case you missed it, West Ham chairman David Sullivan said this week that he is 99% sure midfield maestro Declan Rice will leave this summer. Here is more on that.

Could he return to his boyhood club of Chelsea? I don’t know, maybe, but there is some baggage there.

Arsenal are said to be leading the way, with Manchester United also keen on the English international. Shifting gears to Christian Pulisic, it appears that AC Milan, not Juventus could be the front-runner now. Here is more on Milan’s interest via Gazzetta dello Sport. Pulisic said the following at USMNT camp in California this week:

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting journey at club level for me. I thought it was a great couple years and the last couple years just haven’t gone at all how I’ve planned them to be.

“And right now my focus is obviously here with the national team. I’m just excited to get back playing and just enjoy myself and do what I love to do out on the field. And from there, this summer, we’re obviously going to have to see what happens.

“It’s obviously very early. As of right now I’m a Chelsea player and I plan to go back. But a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change.”

Finally, let’s shift gears to in between the sticks, but keep the Milan theme. We could see Chelsea make a major makeover of the goalkeeping situation, as they are reportedly interested in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, but had their first offer, of €40 million, turned down to according to Calciomercato.

Inter are are said to be holding out for at least €60m.

Should the southwest London club secure him, then the next logical questions are, what happens to Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy? Let’s start with Mendy, a report from Nice-Matin (via GFFN) claims that AS Monaco are keen on bringing the former Rennes keeper back to Ligue 1.

Regarding Kepa, it remains to be seen if he’ll move on, and as of right now, no one is being linked as a potential destination.

