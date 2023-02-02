Chelsea Team News vs Fulham: Reece James, Wesley Fofana

Chelsea may be long eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, going nowhere in the Premier League and not expected to go much further in Europe, but hey, they are undisputed January Transfer Window champions.

Stamford Bridge outspent every club in the top flights of Italy, Spain, Germany and France- combined! Here’s more on all that.

Chelsea vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Fri Feb 3, 8pm Stamford Bridge

Result Probability: Fulham FC win 17% Draw 23% Chelsea win 60%

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Premier League Position: Chelsea 10th, 29 pts Fulham FC 7th, 31 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea DWLLD, Fulham FC LLWWW

Now in terms of actually getting results on the pitch, the next opportunity comes Friday night when they host their noisy neighbors, Fulham FC.

So it’s time to look at the most recent updates to their long list of injuries.

Chelsea FC Team News

Reece James and Wesley Fofana (both knee) could be in contention here, but it might be a match day decision for both of them. Raheem Sterling and Denis Zakaria (both thigh) could return in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile Joao Felix is suspended for one more game while Armando Broja (knee) is out for the year.

Finally, long term injury absentees Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Ben Chilwell (thigh), N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Christian Pulisic (knee) have no definitive timelines for return right now.

Flipping over to Fulham, Neeskens Kebano (achilles) is out for this one and he is their lone injury concern.

