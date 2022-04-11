Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea (UCL Quarter Final)

With history and the first leg on their side, Real Madrid will be confident of booking yet another Champions League semi-final appearance when they welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.
Real warmed up for this one with a routine 2-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga. This victory further strengthened their grip on the La Liga title. They now hold an enormous 12 point lead over their Catalan rivals Barcelona at the time of writing.
If you had offered Madrid fans the La Liga title and a final four appearance in the Champions League at the beginning of the season, I am sure they would have taken it.
Their opponents will not make life easy for them. After enduring a week from hell, that saw the defeated by West London rivals Brentford 4-1 (at home no less!) and Madrid by a 3-1 margin, Chelsea bounced back in the best possible way at the weekend.
The Pensioners traveled to the South Coast of England and had put 6 past Southampton before an hour was played. They took their foot off of the gas after that, with one eye on a revenge job in Madrid no doubt.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
When is it? Tuesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWLLW) Real Madrid (WWLWW)
What are the 90 Minute Result Probabilities? Chelsea 32%, Real Madrid 40%, Draw 28%
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction
Thibaut Courtois will line up in goals for Madrid. The Belgian, former Chelsea number one is far and away the best option Carlos Ancelotti has in goals. I’ll eat my hat if he doesn’t start here.
Ferland Mendy is nailed on to return to the starting lineup after being rested against Getafe. He will replace Marcelo at left-back. Dani Carvajal will play at right-back.
Nacho Fernandez will most likely come in for the suspended Eder Militao as one of the center backs, Austrian superstar David Alaba will partner Nacho in the center half pairing.
Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro starts at the base of an experienced midfield three. Legendary German Toni Kroos and former Balon D’Or winner Luka Modric will play just ahead of him.
In attack, we will see the destroyer of the Blues, king of the Champions League hattricks Karim Benzema line up as the focal point. Vinicius Jr will play to his left and Rodrygo will likely play to his right.
Stuey Predicts
This will be an interesting one-off match. I think it is dead as a two-legged fixture and Real Madrid will go through. However, Thomas Tuchel and his men will be dying to get a result against Madrid.
And I have a feeling that they will. But it won’t be enough to book a semi-final spot.
Chelsea 2-1
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind