Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea (UCL)

It’s the Pensioners hosting the Galacticos in the first leg of the quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions League this week. Chelsea comes into this one on the back of being battered at home by lowly Brentford in the Premier League in last weekend’s fixtures.
It’s the first sign that the off-the-pitch turmoil surrounding the West London club is leaking onto the pitch. Thomas Tuchel will look to galvanize his men and hit back hard with a huge performance against Spanish footballing royalty in Real Madrid.
Real Madrid may come into this fixture on the back of a win, but it was far from convincing. Los Merengues limped across the line against midtable Celta Vigo on the weekend.
That performance comes hot on the heels of utter humiliation at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona.
The Catalan club embarrassed their Madrid rivals 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid FYIs
When is it? Wednesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWWWL) Real Madrid (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Chelsea (+300) Real Madrid (+100) Draw (+240)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Starting XI Prediction
Thibaut Courtois will don the gloves for Real Madrid here. The Belgian remains one of the best custodians in the world. Real Madrid will be grateful, who knows where they would be without him.
Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal will line up at left and right-back respectively. Carvajal is a potential liability that Chelsea can target, given his problems dealing with Ferran Torres and Kylian Mbappe recently.
Eder Militao and David Alaba will continue as the central defensive pairing.
The midfield will be one of the most experienced and talented in world football. Brazilian Casemiro will shore things up at defensive midfield whilst Luka Modric & Toni Kroos will play just ahead of him.
Veteran forward Karim Benzema will lead the line. The Frenchman is having a career-best year and has formed a dangerous partnership with Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian has been a player transformed and will take up his usual position to the left of Benzema.
Rodrygo is my choice to start on the right-wing. It is time for the Asensio experiment to end. That is all.
Stuey Predicts
This will be a brilliant match. Two massive sides with a lot to prove. Chelsea will come out breathing fire and Real Madrid will have revenge on their mind after losing out to the Blues in the semi-finals of last year’s Champions League.
I think both sides will score, but the Blues will win and take a slender lead to the Bernabeu for the second leg.
Chelsea 2-1.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind