Chelsea FC at Real Madrid (UCL Semifinal) Starting XI Predictions

April 25, 2021
As Chelsea visit Real Madrid on Tuesday night for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie, we have a “fun fact.” That being it’s a clash of the club with the most UCL semifinal appearances (14) in Madrid (two more than any other club) versus the side with the most semifinal appearances of any English club.

Chelsea have been here 8 times. Although these two sides have never met in the UCL, it is a matchup of the two clubs who drew the second most fans, to any football/soccer game ever staged on American soil. It was a friendly, held in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2016 and it is the highest attended Chelsea match in history.

Chelsea at Real Madrid UCL Semifinal Leg 1/2 FYIs

Kickoff: Tues April 27, Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, 8pm

Team news for both sides: go here

Odds: Chelsea +220  Real Madrid +135   Draw +220

UCL Form Guide:  Chelsea WDWWWL    Real Madrid  LWWWWD

All Competitions Form Guide:  Chelsea  WWLWDW    Real Madrid  WWDDWD

Let’s take a look at who could be in the first teams for both sides

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction:
Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction:
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Ziyech; Havertz

Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 0

This is the worst Real Madrid team in several years, (which doesn’t mean they’re bad, it means they’re far below where they were) so Chelsea has really lucked out with their draw this tournament; they got very lucky in the last round too, with FC Porto.

