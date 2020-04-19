Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Raul Jimenez, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Chelsea, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Chelsea XI and our optimal Chelsea XI, with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Chelsea related rumor mill, starting with the latest names being mentioned as a potential replacements in the forward position group.
In this video on ESPN, Leganes boss Javier Aguirre praises Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raul Jimenez, and says he should move to Stamford Bridge.
Jimenez, a Mexican international who has scored 22 goals and registered 10 assists this season across all competitions, has also been linked to both Manchester clubs.
City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has endorsed the idea of the 28-year-old joining his side, who might need a long term replacement for 32-year-old Sergio Aguero soon.
The Daily Mail has more on Gundogan labeling Jimenez “world class” and comparing him to Robert Lewandowski, over at this link. With Olivier Giroud out of contract in the summer, and Michy Batshuyai likely leaving soon, the Blues will need to reinforce the front line.
If City, or anyone else for that matter, beats them out for Jimenez, then another option could be German international Gian-Luca Waldschmidt from Freiburg. The 23-year-old is supposedly rated at about £20 million.
You can read up on him more at Football.London, The Sun and NBC Sports. Because hey, a lot of us have a ton of free time right now, and therefore, additional reading material is valuable.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Raul Jimenez, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt The Sports […]