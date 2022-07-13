Chelsea FC Finally Announce Raheem Sterling Acquisition

It took a long while, but we finally have the first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea football club. And remarkably, it’s a Manchester City player, in Raheem Sterling. The Jamaican born England international was finally announced as the newest member of the Blues today, after his transfer had been known about for well over a week.

Sterling, who moves over for about £45 million (plus add-ons), had one year left on his City deal, and thus could have been available for a free next season. He has now signed a deal that will keep him at the west London club until 2027.

What a journey ? pic.twitter.com/beX13AOOsj — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 13, 2022

Both clubs have confirmed the switch, with Sterling saying his goodbye to the club he first joined in 2015.

“Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories,” Sterling said.

“To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.

“What a ride it’s been. I am thankful for the ups and the downs, as it’s the downs that have at times tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

He made 339 appearances and scored 131 goals. He leaves the club as the second all-time leading scorer, behind Sergio Aguero, in both Premier League and Champions League play.

Sterling also said his official hello to his new club.

“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management,” he is quoted on the club’s official site.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

“I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here. I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.”

We’ll have much more Chelsea FC transfer talk today, beyond just the Raheem Sterling announcement. We’ll have more on narratives relating to Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski; as well as Kalidou Koulibaly, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

